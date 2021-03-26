Everything That You Should know About ‘Bridgerton Season 2’ Including The Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And More

At the moment, Bridgerton is the place to be. Since the premiere of the hit drama, viewers have been enamored with it and eagerly await season 2.

The first season of Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton and her affair with Simon, Duke of Hastings. Despite Prince Frederick of Prussia’s marriage proposal, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) is set on Simon (Regé-Jean Page). As the season progresses, their love is put to the test, while Lady Whistledown, an anonymous columnist, gossips about their relationship.

People are already curious about what will happen next, but viewers will be disappointed to discover that season 2 will likely focus on a completely different cast of characters. With that in mind, here’s all we know about Bridgerton season 2 so far.

Release Date:

Netflix revealed on January 21 that Bridgerton had been renewed for a second season. “DEAREST READERS, BREAKING NEWS… Bridgerton will return for a second season!” they tweeted. Bridgerton is currently one of their top five most successful original shows. Season 2 of What’s on Netflix is set to begin filming in March, according to What’s on Netflix.

When it comes to releasing dates, Netflix observes an annual schedule. Season 2 may be released as early as December 2021. However, as with all shows currently in development, it all depends on how much the coronavirus pandemic has slowed things down. To put it another way, we may not be able to return to Bridgerton until 2022.

Plot:

Bridgerton fans will already be aware that the series is based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels. Daphne and Simon are the main characters in Season 1, which is based on the first book ‘The Duke & I.’ Each book in the series, however, focuses on a different character, with the second, The Viscount Who Loved Me, focusing entirely on Anthony Bridgerton.

With this in mind, it seems that season 2 will revolve around The Viscount and a new character named Kate Sheffield. Chris Van Dusen, the showrunner for Season 2, told Collider: “I believe we did some work in season one to create other characters. We delve into Anthony’s love story in depth. I believe there is a rich vein of the story for us to delve into.”

Starcast:

Given the likelihood of a change in direction in season 2, viewers need not fear the loss of any of their favorite characters. All of Daphne’s (Phoebe Dynevor), Simon’s (Regé-Jean Page), Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan), Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey), Colin’s (Luke Newton), Eloise’s (Claudia Jessie), Benedict’s (Luke Thompson), and Marina’s (Ruby Barker) characters are expected to return.

We also expect all of the famous parents and aunts to return, which means more screen time for Dowager Violet (Ruth Gemmell), Lady Portia (Polly Walker), Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel).

There will undoubtedly be a slew of new characters to look forward to.