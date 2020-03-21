- Advertisement -

It has been 20 years since Survivor debuted, and ever since that time, 590 castaways have tried to outwit, outplay and outlast each other in expectation of securing the $1 million cash prize. However, not everybody can be a Sole Survivor. Hundreds are sent home , with fallen prey to jaw-dropping erratic and glorious blindsides.

We are going to talk on behalf of Survivor fans everywhere: Everybody loves a fantastic blindside! Not only do they create for excellent TV moments, but they are a strategy that executed’s pinnacle. Blindsides are a Survivor staple — the cherry on top of a gratifying season — therefore TVLine collects a listing of their most shocking exits from the series’ history.

A number of the blindsides that created our list were the consequence of hidden resistance idols (or other benefits ) played with precision. Other vote-outs befell from lapses in hope and judgment, which ramped up the tension, but also led to epic councils and blunders that were bewildering.

This listing has a number of this franchise’s finest moments, such as tribals out of Survivor’s Millennials vs. Gen X, David vs. Goliath, Game Changers and Borneo seasons… and naturally, we could not overlook Mirconesia — Authors Favorites!