Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, Trailer, And Latest Update Here !!

A series which has set the stage on fire recently is Euphoria. Directed by Sam Levinson, the series made its debut on HBO, last year in June. Based on an Israeli mini-series of much acclaim, the show had a lot of expectations to live up to.

Now, with the conclusion of Season 1, it is safe to say that the series has done a superb job. The first season of the show generated a lot of buzzes and earned much appreciation from critics. Following which, the creator is beaming with optimism about the success of Season 2.

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date

The first season concluded with an average of over one million viewership every episode. A following as such resulted in the producers renewing the series just a month after its premiere. Since then the show was eyeing for another summer release this term.

However, as we know, that is no longer the case. The show was hampered severely by the pandemic. So far, HBO has declined to make public any information about when the show might return. But it won’t be surprising if the series does not return until 2021.

Euphoria Season 2: Cast

Ask anyone who has seen Season 1, and you would learn that nobody wants any change to the cast of the series. The creators are of the same thought as well. With the sequel being expected to return with most of the show’s primary cast.

That means Zendaya will return once more as Rue. She shall be joined by Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud. Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi will also be a part of the sequel.

Euphoria Season 2: Plot

Your guess is as good as ours. As we already know, the creators have tried to protect the Season 2 script from leaking rather aggressively. One thing to rest assured on is that Rue is most certainly alive and well. So that is one weight off our chests.

One character to look out for this season is Cassie. As the actor playing the role had let out, there is a big twist coming from that end. Whether that plays a determining role in the future events of the series, remains to be seen.