Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All Updates

Excellent news, Euphoria Lovers! Zendaya dropped a hint about what to expect from the second season of this series, and it’s all very exciting.

During an interview with In Style, she confessed: “I do miss Rue. She is like my little sister in a lot of ways. And going back to that character is a home base for me.

“There is a beautiful second season that’s been composed, but to be able to do it the way we would like to get it done, we need to wait until it’s safer.”

The show began filming in early March but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is an idea to do a few bridge episodes that can be shot safely but aren’t necessarily part of season two,” Zendaya added. “So, hopefully, we will be able to do those in the coming months. I can not wait.”

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date Updates

A couple of days before, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Zendaya(Rue) stated that they were planning on getting a few bridge episodes’ to satisfy the fans while they wait for season 2. Although she did not explain it considerably, it’s known that it won’t be a part of season 2.

Zendaya reported it would be an event that does not require a lot of people to work on. Adding to this, she stated she does not exactly understand how to describe it. But, we are guessing it would be set after season 1 but before the upcoming season 2. Well, whatever it be, I am pretty sure that fans will like it. What’s more, it’s also going to keep the hype for the next season.

She also said that the second season is going to be more exciting. But they want it to be somewhat safer before they can begin working with this.

Euphoria season 2 cast

The final cast list hasn’t been prepared yet, but we expect a good deal of characters from the previous seasons to return for the upcoming season. We expect to find fresh new faces, but we don’t have any confirmed information about it until now. The cast comprises Zendaya (such as Rue), Hunter Schafer (as Jules), Maude Apatow (as Lexi), Storm Reid (as Gia), Angus Cloud (as Fezco).

Euphoria season 2 plot

Euphoria is about large school group and their issues. No plottings of the second season are not much known until today. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the series.