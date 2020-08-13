Home TV Show Euphoria Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Every detail about coming...
TV Show

Euphoria Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Every detail about coming season !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Euphoria is a series that recently set the stage on fire. Under the direction of Sam Levinson the series debut on HBO last season in June. Adoption from Israile mini series of much acclaim the show has a lot of expectations. After getting so much of love and appreciations from critics. Audience is waiting for Season 2.

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date

First season concludes with an average of over one million viewership . Now officials are planning to renew the series for season 2. However no official announcement is there. Show is hampered severely by the pandemic. So HBO decline every request to tell about show’s future. But the confirmation is that we cannot expect show to return before 2021.

Euphoria Season 2: Plot

The creators are trying their level best to protect the script of season 2 from leaking. One thing to rest upon is The is alive most certainly and will return for second season. One character to look out for this season is Cassie. As the cast is led out , moreover there will be a big twist coming from that end. Now it will be interesting how this plays a determining role in future event .

Euphoria Season 2 :Cast

Nothing to tell about the cast. Everybody loves previous cast and their roles are also remaining . None of the character ended in season one. So we can expect most of the previous season’s cast .
