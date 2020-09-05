Home TV Show Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information Here
Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information Here

By- Ajit Kumar
The American teenage drama TV series euphoria has turned into a sensation while it got release on HBO on June 16, 2019. The show is becoming extraordinarily nicely-known, winning pitches and choices acclaims from pundits and audiences. Be that as it can also add, the gathering has been disputable as well. Due to its topic, it shifted into awarded a backfire. Anyway, devotees of the gathering might be enchanted to realize that the second period of Euphoria is happening.

Euphoria Season 2 Release Date and Trailer

Creators haven’t published any official trailer yet, but we’re hoping for it to come in 2021.
HBO confirmed on Twitter that year two will return in 2020 but have not announced any official launch date. Creators began its production work, but it got halted due to the continuing pandemic.

Earlier we had been anticipating seeing Euphoria season 2 in June 2020, but considering the current situation, it could release in early 2021.

Cast

  • Zendaya as Rue Bennett
  • Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard
  • Angus Cloud as Fez O’Neill
  • Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs
  • Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs
  • Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez

Euphoria Season 2 Plotline: What’s Going To Happen Next?

There isn’t any official information regarding the season two-story. Season 2 will continue from where the previous seasons’ storyline. The first season was all about poisonous relationships, drugs, teen pregnancy, but their story isn’t over yet. Almost every adolescent faces such troubles.

Next season will possibly focus on the new problems coming into their own lives. It is going to also focus on Jules, who oversees herself after Rue leaves her on the train.

