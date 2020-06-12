Home TV Show Euphoria season 2: Release, cast, plot, trailer, and what else you should...
Euphoria season 2: Release, cast, plot, trailer, and what else you should know as a fan?

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Does Euphoria season 2 trigger your excitement?

Either you binge-watched the show or kept waiting for a new episode to pop up. Rue’s relapse, her back out at the last second leaving Jules on a train alone. The separation of Nate, Maddy, and Mckay, Cassie might have broken your heart. This might still keep you on your toes.

This article encompasses the latest news to bring you the necessary updates on the release date, cast, plot, and latest trailer to everything you should know about euphoria season 2 as a fan.

About the show

Euphoria is an American teenage drama created by Sam Levinson, broadly based on the Israeli miniseries, If the same name, written by Ron Leshem and others.

The show starring Zendaya in a leading role premiered on HBO on June 16, 2019.

The show follows the life of high school teenagers and heir sexual encounters, drug addictions, friendship, love, and trauma. Watch season 1 of Euphoria to fall in love with these characters as they struggle to accommodate themselves in the world.

Nevertheless, the following are some of the latest information you need.

Release Date

The first season made a great impression on the audience. It got renewed for a second season by HBO in July. Albeit, the HBO hasn’t officially informed any release date, but season two was initially anticipated to be out in the summer of 2020.
 
However, the filming began in the month match itself due to the corona coronavirus. The release date ultimately affected the premiere of season 2.

Cast

The show features Zendaya in a lead role with several other notable characters. With each episode unveiling about the story of every character, focusing on character development and the fact that there is much more to everybody’s story it is certain that the season following is likely to have:

Zendaya (Rue), as she is the lead character and is a narrator we can expect her back in season 2.

With that as said before the show follows the life of the high school teenagers and that season one alone could not wrap up everybody’s story, it is more likely to have Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Jacob Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid and other back in season 2.

Plot

The show explicitly brings the plight of teenagers. Each episode is a series of events that explains these young men and women’s present situation and their journey to find love, friendship, and identity. So the plot for the next season should be the continuation of last episode 8 from season 1. Answering questions to as of what happened to Reu, will she be doing drugs again, will she find her love, will she forgive her family and definitely what happens to other characters whether they can fight back against their problems with more courage. While the plot, however, depends on the writers.

Trailer

The latest trailer isn’t yet out. Let’s hope it would be perfect and sensational and might help us figure out what happens in season 2.

Also Read:  FLEABAG SEASON 3: Amazon air date, Cast, Trailer release date, Announcement and all latest updates
Tejeshwani Singh

