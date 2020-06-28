Euphoria Season 2: Plot, Cast, Release date and all the latest information about the show

Yes! The most popular show of 2019 will be back with a brand new season soon. Euphoria is based on an Israeli series of the same name with the American Adoption. The show was a huge hit and aired on HBO. Euphoria Season one also acclaimed positive reviews and high ratings.The series is watched by over 5.5 million viewers across all the HBO platforms. The show is also available at Disney+. Francesca Orsi, the vice president of HBO, said, “Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya. We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series.

We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

The plot of Euphoria:

The show follows the group of teenagers in high school where their lives revolve around love, drugs, and sex. The series is set in the 1990s. In Season 2, we can expect the follow up from Season 2. There is no update about the official confirmation regarding the show. But we can expect the show to be intriguing as Season one. The fans wonder if Rue will return back or if she is dead in Season one. The show is also famous for its soundtrack.

The cast of the show:

The star cast of the show has to be Zendaya, who will be reprising her role in Season 2. The other cast will include Jules as Hunter Schafer, Lexi as Maude Apatow, Fezco as Angus Cloud, Kat as Barbie Ferreira, Leslie as Nika King, Maddy as Alexa Demie, Nate as Jacob Elordi, Christopher as Algee Smith, Cal as Eric Dane and Cassie as Sydney Sweeney.

Release date and trailer:

The show was confirmed for Season 2 back in 2019 after the release of Season one. HBO has not confirmed the release date. The shooting was all set to begin but is now delayed due to the current global pandemic. We can expect the show by 2021 or 2022.

There is no trailer available for now for Season 2.