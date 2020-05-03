ELITE SEASON 4: RELEASE DATE, CAST, TRAILER AND LATEST INFORMATION IN FRONT OF YOU

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Elite is a popular thriller teenage drama web series. It is a series on Netflix in the language Spanish. The story moves around the stories of three working-class students who get admission into an elite secondary school through a scholarship and their relationship with their rich classmates. It shows the daily teenage life problems with drama related murder mystery.

CAST:

Season 4 cast will be featuring the following:

Samu (Itzan Escamilla)

Guzman (Miguel Bernardeau)

Lu (Danna Paola)

Polo (Alvaro Rico)

Carla (Ester Exposito)

Nadia (Mina El Hammani)

Ander (Aron Piper)

Omar (Omar Shana)

Rebeca (Claudia Salas)

Valerio (Jorge Lopez)

Cayetana (Georgina Amoros)

STORY PLOT:

The major focus of the show is on teen drama and also the other essential issues which teens face around their age. The story focuses on the contrast between three working-class students and students from a wealthy family. Things change for the worse when the clash between the two parties results in a murder.

And another event that brings the original cast back together.

The actual plot of the show is officially yet to be revealed. However, season 4 will know what happens next.

RELEASE DATE:

There’s a good chance that fans will only have to wait exactly a year mostly in March 2021, to see the show come back.

TRAILER:

The is no official trailer announcement yet. We do have the teaser concept for season 4 by Netflix on Youtube. Click on the link below to watch it.