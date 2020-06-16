Elder Scrolls 6: Release date, latest updates and More Thing About The Game

- Advertisement -

We are getting and the only thing is we do not know when. In the spotlight of E3 2018, Bethesda’s Todd Howard confirmed that the game is under production. Bethesda is the publisher of the Dishonored games. Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was a huge success and well-received from the gamers and the game is available in PC, PS3, Xbox 360, and was later in PS4, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch, and even virtual reality. The name of the game is not yet confirmed. It seems like more updates will be revealed by the team soon.

Game and story play:

Bethesda hasn’t released the Elder Scrolls 6 gameplay yet. With the huge popularity created during the Skyrim, Todd Howard has confirmed that the game will have an open-ended design and will have a similar experience. Bethesda is also working on other works such as Fallout 76 and Starfield. The game is set in the continent of Tamriel with specific nations. There hasn’t yet been a single-player Elder Scrolls game that made it to the nations of Valenwood or Black Marsh, homes of the Wood Elves and the Argonians. The game is most likely to be an open-world game in RPG. Skyrim was released almost a decade ago in 2011. The fans are more than excited for the release of the game.

Release date:

The team has not announced the release date yet. Bethesda boss Todd Howard told IGN at E3 2019 that “everyone should be very patient”. This means that the fans should wait for a little longer. The game is expected to be released by 2024.

There is only one trailer available for now. But this trailer doesn’t give any details about the game. As no game footage was released, we cannot predict how the game is going to be.