EL Dragon Season 3 : Netflix’s plans for the upcoming season !!

EL Dragon is one of the famous Spanish web television series and Arturo Perez Reverete is the creator . There are already two seasons in this series with eighty two episodes in total. Writing credits jointly go to Esther Feldman , Daniela Richer , Carlos Calgary , Morsel Roberts , Sandra Finklestine . Last seasons are heart winning smashing hits . Now everyone is demanding for season 3 from Netflix.

EL Dragon Season 3 Release Date :

Netflix presents this series and it is in favour of the renewal for season three. Bug till now there is no announcement regarding the topic . The delay may be because of pandemic and global lockdown. People are expecting that announcement may return after current scenario comes to normal . As soon as Netflix or makers reveal anything we will post it for you . Till then stay glued .

EL Dragon Season 3 Plot details :

Till now there is no teaser or trailer for the show . As Netflix has not announced anything officially . It is difficult and uncertain to predict any thing regarding plot at this time . Just hoping for soon arrival of some news .

Cast that may reprise their roles :

Sebastian Rulti , Renata Not , Roberto Tomatoes , Irin Maeva , Javier Gomez , Juan Pablogil .