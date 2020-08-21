Home TV Show El dragon season 3; introduction; interesting facts; release date; cast and characters;...
TV Show

El dragon season 3; introduction; interesting facts; release date; cast and characters; trailer

By- A.JOVITTA
 This series is one of the famous Spanish web television series, and Arturo Perez Reverte created it. There were already two seasons in this series, and it contains 82 episodes. The music of this series was composed of Jamie Vargas’s family, and it was charming to hear. The writers interestingly made the entire series. Some of the writers, namely Esther Feldman, Daniela richer, Carlos Calgary, morsel Roberts, Sandra Finklestein. I am sure there will be the same writers for the next season. The last two seasons won many of the people’s hearts, and the first season was released in the year of 2019. I can safely say the next season will be revealed soon by Netflix. I hope there will be the same directors for this series, “Alvaro Curiel de Icaza, Mauricio Cruz Fortunato, Carlos cock Marin, and finally Pavel Vazquez. Let us wait for the new openings for this series.

El dragon season 3; release date;

The biggest network Netflix presents this series, and I am sure the same system will be giving the next season. People are eagerly waiting to watch the third season. I am sure it will be revealed soon by Netflix. Let us wait for some new outcomes and stay come to watch this series.

El dragon season 3; cast and characters

There were so many leading roles that made the entire series in a blockbuster manner. We may expect the same persons in next season, namely Sebastian Rulli as Miguel Garza, Renata not as Adela Cruz, Roberto tomatoes as epigmenio Moncada, irin Maeva as Jimena Ortiz, Javier Gomez as Carlos Duarte, Juan Pablo Gil as Jorge gara, etc..

I am sure the above characters will return in this series. Let us wait for some more new roles for this series.

El dragon season 3; trailer

There was no specified trailer for this series, and I hope the trailer updates will be released soon as possible after the lockdown situation. Stay tuned to discover more updates for this series.

A.JOVITTA

