Eager to Visit Disneyland with Frozen 2?

By- Pristha Mondal

Frozen 2, an American computer-generated animated film, is a sequel to the movie Frozen. It was directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and was successfully produced by Peter Del Vecho. It has received many awards for the animated effects and voice modulation in an animated film. It was also nominated for the original song ‘Into the Unknown.’ It was one of the highest-grossing films too.

Frozen was all about the two sisters, Elsa and Anna, and their journey after the demise of their parents. Mainly, Elsa was the fearless princess who had fought every battle all alone. Elsa was blessed with some superhuman powers, and she was determined to save their kingdom from the everlasting winters. She had some assistance from other characters too. Watch the first part to know more about it!

Release date of Frozen 2

Frozen 2 was premiered on 7th November 2019 in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Later on, it was premiered in the United States on 22nd November 2019.
Critics had also liked the film. They had given many positive reviews too about it.

Casting members of Frozen 2

The casting members are Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Josh Gad as Olaf, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Sterling K. Brown as Mattias.
Other than that, we have Evan Rachel Wood as Iduna, Alfred Molina as Agnarr, Martha Plimpton as Yelena, Jason Ritter as Ryder, Rachel Matthews as Honeymaren, Jeremy Sisto as Runeard, and Ciarán Hinds as Pabbie.

The plot of Frozen 2

It’s all magical – sounds good, right? Yes, Frozen 2 is all magical. There, Elsa got to know about a magical river that can reveal all about what’s bygone.
From that river, Elsa and Anna discovered what stories they had been told by their father long back when they were too young. Those were not just stories that they enjoyed in their childhood. It was the truth that their grandfather had faced. They got acquainted with what their grandfather and his men had done for the people of the forest.

Both of them worked hard to remove the witchcraft from the forest. The only way available was to break the damn to pull out all the black magic that had been cast long back. Were they successful in doing so? Go and watch it fast to know more.

