Duke Nukem: Release Date And Real Invention Related Here

Duke Nukem is a video game series created by 3D Realms. The series was initially developed for personal computers but later went on to be re-released by third-party developers for different console platforms. The first game in the series was released in 1991 and the latest one to be released was in 2016.

Gameplay & Plot

The series has four games in the main series and several spin-offs. The name of the game series is named after the protagonist, Duke Nukem. The first two games in the main series were in 2D. Whereas all the later games are combinations of first-person (FPS) and third-person shooters (TPS). The titles in the game series mainly follow the adventures of the protagonist, Duke Nukem. The plot of the games varies from title to title.

Release Dates

The titles in the main series include Duke Nukem (1991), Duke Nukem II (1993), Duke Nukem 3D (1996), and Duke Nukem Forever (2011). the last title in the main series completed and published by Gearbox Software, who had acquired the rights of the series in 2010. the third game, Duke Nukem 3D was the first FPS in the series.

The spin-offs in the series are Duke Nukem: Time to Kill (1998), Duke Nukem: Zero Hour (1999), Duke Nukem: Land of the Babes (2000), and Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project (2002). The series was also developed as portable games. the games came out as Duke Nukem (1999), Duke Nukem (2002), Duke Nukem Mobile (2004), Duke Nukem Mobile II: Bikini Project (2005), Duke Nukem Arena (2007), and Duke Nukem: Critical Mass (2011). There were also many proposed games in the series that were never released, and there is no information or announcements of future releases at present.

Future of the game

The popularity of the game series has led to a four-issue mini-series of comics and several movie propositions. Unfortunately, no proposed movie has been in production till today. The latest proposition was made in 2018 that announced American professional wrestler John Cena to possibly star in the adaption.