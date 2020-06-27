Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour

Duke Nukem 3D is considered one of the world’s greatest action roleplay games of all time. The game is all about fighting against all the evil aliens in four classic Duke Nukem 3D episodes. The entirely new fifth episode will include a new weapon, music, and all newlines with a voice from Duke. The game’s original composer presents this. We can also enjoy the full campaign with up to eight(!) players in ad hoc multiplayer or with Nintendo Switch Online. The new episodes are created by original creators Allen Blum III and Richard “Levelord®” Gray!

Duke Nukem will roast aliens with the Incinerator, which is the new weapon. As mentioned earlier, the unique voice is recorded with high fidelity re-recordings from the original voice actor of Duke Nukem, Jon St. John. The score of episode 5 is composed of the original game composer, Lee Jackson. The game was initially released in April 1996. The game was trendy since the release for its room over room 3 D game control, and the game also received positive critics. The game also received various backlashes for promoting violence and for having pornographic content.

The game has a total of 28 levels in three episodes. The fifth new episode has eight levels. The gameplay is set in the 21st century, located majorly in Los Angeles. The game also travels across various cities, both indoor and outdoor, across different cities. The five episodes will comprise LA lockdown, Lunar Apocalypse, Shrapnel City, The Birth, and Alien World Order. Plug and Play will be available only in the Total Meltdown edition of the game. Four out of 12 weapons will explode. There are also a series of items that could be picked up from the game, including portable medkits, night goggles, steroids, scuba gear, jet pack, and more. Ken Silverman is the game engine and tools creator. Brian Martel takes care of 3D Modelling.

tRaIlEr