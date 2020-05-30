Home TV Show Drifters Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, And Everything You Need To...
Drifters Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, And Everything You Need To Know

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Anime series are big hits. Drifters are one of the most famous anime series. Written and illustrated by Kouta Hirano. The televised version of series 1 of Drifters, screened between October to December 2016. Read this article for information related to Drifters Season 2. 

About the series

Drifters is a fantasy action series of Japan. Season 1 of series Drifters was released almost four years ago and the fans are eagerly still waiting for season 2. The Drifters manga series revolves around a parallel world where there is a battle between two groups of people and other animals, like the dragons, the elves.

Drifters Season 2 – Release Date

No trailers have been released by the producers. Producers have no released any trailer as of now. No official announcement has been made about the release date of this series. According to some sources, the estimated release date may be October 2020. But we will have to wait for the final confirmation by the creators.

Drifters Season 2 – Cast

The producers have not given any update regarding the cast of the Drifters season 2. By going through the previous season, the cast was Yūichi Nakamura as Shimazu Toyohisa, Naoya Uchida as Oda Nobunaga, Wataru Takagi as Sundance Kid, Shiho Kokido as Olminu, Daisuke Ono as Butch Cassidy, Koji Yusa as Flame and Kenji Fukuda as Alesta. Other caste included Mitsuki Saiga as Nasu Suketaka Yoichi, Akira Ishida as Minamoto no Yoshitsune, Takahiro Sakurai as Abe no more Haruakira, Hiroshi Yanaka as Scipio Africanus, Tomokazu Sukita as Saint Germi and Yutaka Aoyama as Hannibal. 

Drifters Season 2 – Plot

Moreover, nothing has confirmed regarding the storyline of the next season and the teaser has not yet released. But the prediction says that the plot will follow the life expectancy of Shimazu Toyohisa. He is in the medieval period and has been with all monsters, beasts, and brute force into a parallel world. 

Drifters Season 2 – Trailer

The makers of Drifters have not yet released any trailer. You will need to wait for the big hit. 

