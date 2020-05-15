Home TV Show DRIFTERS SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST, TRAILER AND MORE!!
TV Show

DRIFTERS SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST, TRAILER AND MORE!!

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Here is all the information on Drifters season 2 release date, cast, and updates. As we know, the first season received an enormous amount of response from the fans. The potential of the show is too big, and even the creators know it. Fans have been waiting to hear more about the show after they watched the first season.

CAST:

The main cast includes:

  • Yūichi Nakamura as Shimazu Toyohisa
  • Naoya Uchida as Oda Nobunaga
  • Mitsuki Saiga as Nasu Suketaka Yoichi
  • Shiho Kokido as Olminu
  • Takahiro Sakurai as Abe no Haruakira
  • Tomokazu Sugita as Saint-Germi
  • Yutaka Aoyama as Hannibal
  • Hiroshi Yanaka as Scipio Africanus
  • Daisuke Ono as Butch Cassidy
  • Wataru Takagi as Sundance Kid
  • Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Kanno Naoshi
  • Kanae Itō as Easy
  • Mitsuru Miyamoto as Murasaki
  • Kenji Fukuda as Alesta
  • Koji Yusa as Flame
  • Taiten Kusunoki as Black King
  • Akira Ishida as Minamoto no Yoshitsune
  • Hiroki Yasumoto as Hijikata Toshizo.

STORY PLOT:

The story follows Shimazu Toyohisa, who is from medieval times; however, it is moved to a current unique and parallel world. At the point when he awakens, he winds up in a passageway that comprises of several entryways on its either side. Before its too long, he finds that his new world is loaded with a ton of fabulous, fantastic beasts. Every one of these warriors together makes sense of that this advanced world is loaded with dictators and is resolved to dispose of it and free the individuals.

RELEASE DATE:

Drifters season 2 will be released in 2022 according to insider reports, as the anime is in the screen-writing phase.

TRAILER:

There are no updates so far. Stay tuned to the moscoop for more information.

Also Read:  Barry Season 3: Check Out Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Information
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  World War Z 2: release date, cast, plot and all another information
Rida Samreen

Must Read

‘Outer Banks Season 2’ Has Netflix Cancelled The Show For Future Seasons? Click here And Catch The All Updates

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Outer Banks is a teen drama which was premiered on Netflix. The narrative of this adventurous drama depicts the quest of a teenage group...
Read more

Good Girls Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All You Need to Know About the New Season

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Good Girls is an American television show that involves crime, drama, and humor. Through time, it has gained enormous popularity, and it has carved a...
Read more

Highschool DxD Season 5: Release Date,Trailer, Cast, Plot And Lots More

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
High School DxD is a Japanese Lighting Show by Ichiei Ishibumi. This manga was adapted into an anime version and turned into a string....
Read more

KUng Fu Panda 4:Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything

Movies Rahul Kumar -
KUng Fu Panda 4 is much awaited computer-animated film lovers are waiting for the previous four decades. The films built a fan base and...
Read more

Jack Ryan Season 3:Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All You Need to Know About the New Season

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
John Krasinski's titular character is set to take on fresh challenges in"Jack Ryan" Season 3, but the major question is if the series will...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.