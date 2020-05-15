DRIFTERS SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST, TRAILER AND MORE!!

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Here is all the information on Drifters season 2 release date, cast, and updates. As we know, the first season received an enormous amount of response from the fans. The potential of the show is too big, and even the creators know it. Fans have been waiting to hear more about the show after they watched the first season.

CAST:

The main cast includes:

Yūichi Nakamura as Shimazu Toyohisa

Naoya Uchida as Oda Nobunaga

Mitsuki Saiga as Nasu Suketaka Yoichi

Shiho Kokido as Olminu

Takahiro Sakurai as Abe no Haruakira

Tomokazu Sugita as Saint-Germi

Yutaka Aoyama as Hannibal

Hiroshi Yanaka as Scipio Africanus

Daisuke Ono as Butch Cassidy

Wataru Takagi as Sundance Kid

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Kanno Naoshi

Kanae Itō as Easy

Mitsuru Miyamoto as Murasaki

Kenji Fukuda as Alesta

Koji Yusa as Flame

Taiten Kusunoki as Black King

Akira Ishida as Minamoto no Yoshitsune

Hiroki Yasumoto as Hijikata Toshizo.

STORY PLOT:

The story follows Shimazu Toyohisa, who is from medieval times; however, it is moved to a current unique and parallel world. At the point when he awakens, he winds up in a passageway that comprises of several entryways on its either side. Before its too long, he finds that his new world is loaded with a ton of fabulous, fantastic beasts. Every one of these warriors together makes sense of that this advanced world is loaded with dictators and is resolved to dispose of it and free the individuals.

RELEASE DATE:

Drifters season 2 will be released in 2022 according to insider reports, as the anime is in the screen-writing phase.

TRAILER:

There are no updates so far. Stay tuned to the moscoop for more information.