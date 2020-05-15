Drifters Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What To Expect From The Second Season?

- Advertisement -

The manga written and illustrated by Kouto Hirano was eventually adapted to an anime back in 2016. Fans are raving for more since on the Fall 2016 calendars were struck by the anime. The army anime has garnered season 2 and a mass following is about to come. These are the upgrades that you should know about Drifters.

The first thing you might find different about this anime is the art style. The art style is quite different once you compare it. You might also observe the different animation style which has a feel to it. It is a view, but one to watch.

Drifters Season 2 Release Date

There has been no explanation related to the Release date of this arrangement. According to insider reports, Drifters Season 2 will be distributed at some point in 2022.

Things To Expect From Your Second Season?

Season 1 revolved around samurai Shimazu Toyohisa hailing from the medieval times’ trip. Shimazu finds himself transferred to a parallel and unique world loaded with tons of beasts, monsters, and individuals. He becomes a part of the group, to survive and is thrust against historical warriors that are mythical. This group is called Drifters, who would be the key to the survival of Earth. A bunch of warriors called “Ends” wants to take over the world by finishing the Drifters.

The season ended back in 2016. Four episodes were announced by the founders. At the end of the last episode, we saw Kan’no Naoshi gathering the animal tribes. He eventually ends up as the king of the united tribes, thus making him more powerful than ever.

Here is the trailer to its first Season of Drifters