Drifters Season 2: Plot, Cast, Release date and all the latest information about the show

Drifters is a Japanese anime that is popular among fans globally. The show is a fantasy drama that is loved by fans for its adventure and all the magic. The manga is illustrated and written by Kouta Hirano. The manga was originally published in a local magazine and won lots of hearts. Drifters Season one has released 6 volumes in total as of now. The manga was then developed into a show and aired between October 2016 to December 2016. Since then, fans have been wondering about the release of next season.

The plot of Season 2:

Season one had a total of 12 episodes, which was directed by Kenichi Suzuki. The show is in Japanese but is also dubbed in English and is available on Hulu, Funimation, and Amazon Prime. The show is all about the historical events of the Battle of Sekigahara in which we witness the great war hero Shimazu Toyohisa. The group of these warriors is called Drifters. The story is set in the 1600s, where the drifters share magic and power. They are fighting against the evil known as The Ends. As of now, there is no information about Season two or the storyline of Season 2.

Characters of the show:

Shimazu Toyohisa is the main protagonist of the anime, who is based on the real-life Samurai fighter. Nobunaga Oda is a 19-year-old who is part of the drifters. Yoichi Suketaka Nasu is another Samurai fighter who is also a skilled archer who fights with many enemies at the same time.

Release date and trailer:

It’s been four since the release of Season one. At the end of Season One, it was confirmed that there would be a new season. In the finale of Season One, it is confirmed as the end card read, “To be continued the Second Season. See you again. Tokyo 20XX. Sayonara.”