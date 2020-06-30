Home TV Show Drifters Season 2: Plot, Cast, Release date and all the latest information...
TV Show

Drifters Season 2: Plot, Cast, Release date and all the latest information about the show

By- Sundari P.M

Drifters is a Japanese anime that is popular among fans globally. The show is a fantasy drama that is loved by fans for its adventure and all the magic. The manga is illustrated and written by Kouta Hirano. The manga was originally published in a local magazine and won lots of hearts. Drifters Season one has released 6 volumes in total as of now. The manga was then developed into a show and aired between October 2016 to December 2016. Since then, fans have been wondering about the release of next season.

 

The plot of Season 2:

        Season one had a total of 12 episodes, which was directed by Kenichi Suzuki. The show is in Japanese but is also dubbed in English and is available on Hulu, Funimation, and Amazon Prime. The show is all about the historical events of the Battle of Sekigahara in which we witness the great war hero Shimazu Toyohisa. The group of these warriors is called Drifters. The story is set in the 1600s, where the drifters share magic and power. They are fighting against the evil known as The Ends. As of now, there is no information about Season two or the storyline of Season 2.

Drifters Season 2
AUTO-FREAK

Characters of the show:

      Shimazu Toyohisa is the main protagonist of the anime, who is based on the real-life Samurai fighter. Nobunaga Oda is a 19-year-old who is part of the drifters. Yoichi Suketaka Nasu is another Samurai fighter who is also a skilled archer who fights with many enemies at the same time.

 

Release date and trailer:

       It’s been four since the release of Season one. At the end of Season One, it was confirmed that there would be a new season. In the finale of Season One, it is confirmed as the end card read, “To be continued the Second Season. See you again. Tokyo 20XX. Sayonara.” 

       There is no confirmation about the release of the anime yet. It seems like we have to wait a long time to watch the anime. There is no trailer available for now for Season 2.

Also Read:  The Last Kingdom Season 4 Release Date, Cast
Also Read:  Love Is Blind Season 2:Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And Everything You Should Know
Sundari P.M

Must Read

Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
The Japanese anime is revived for another season, and lovers can not stay calm! The show is slated to reach fans whenever possible. The Demon...
Read more

Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information Here

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
On the audience was struck on by the Log Horizon six years ago, along with also the multitude of exciting attractions necessitates contact to...
Read more

Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch The All New Updates

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
A String with filled with Black and kind of Horror scene that you will certainly like this. The show name Black Summer Season two....
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Catch The All New Updates

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Romance drama web television show, Virgin River surfaced on Netflix in December 2019 with ten episodes, and the series won the viewer's heart in...
Read more

Altered Carbon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All Updates

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Altered Carbon is an Sc-Fi series based on Book Cyberpunk Book by Richard. K. Morgan. It's a Netflix series. The Story is of Takeshi...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.