DRAGON PRINCE SEASON 4: Netflix air date, Cast, Release date, Trailer and much more!

ABOUT THE SERIES:

The Dragon Prince is a Netflix Series by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. This series is revived by Bardel Entertainment and made by Wonderstorm. However, as per launch documents that are earlier, by now the season has to be on its way and will be triggered at this year’s end. Season four is supported, but the launch date isn’t yet announced. The year one of this Dragon Prince was established on September 14, 2018, followed by year three published on Friday, and year two on February 15, 2019, November 22, 2019.

CAST:

The main cast for season 4 includes characters like:

Jack DeSena will play as Callum

Paula Burrows as Rayla

Jason Simpson will be playing Viren

Racquel Belmonte got the role of Claudia

Jesse Inocalla as Soren

Sasha Rojen plays as Ezran

Erik Dellums as Aaravos

STORY PLOT:

The story is about two brothers Callum and Ezran, together with 11 hit-mans. They’re on a search to give the baby dragon prince Zym back. For magic, they battled with the forces of mage Viren, who tried to destroy the monster prince.

From the next season, there was a struggle one of the forces of elves and dragons compared the soldiers of Viren, by the end that the soldiers are laid into creatures by the dark wizards, watching this sone of Viren, and after viewing the shadowy shift in him, Soren defects his dad’s side. Viren attempts to ruin Zym, but the flying capability will is going to be thrown off the cliff by Rayla with himself but saves him. Afterwards, his daughter Claudia rescues Viren.

