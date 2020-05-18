Home TV Show DRAGON PRINCE SEASON 4: Netflix air date, Cast, Release date, Trailer and...
TV Show

DRAGON PRINCE SEASON 4: Netflix air date, Cast, Release date, Trailer and much more!

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

The Dragon Prince is a Netflix Series by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. This series is revived by Bardel Entertainment and made by Wonderstorm. However, as per launch documents that are earlier, by now the season has to be on its way and will be triggered at this year’s end. Season four is supported, but the launch date isn’t yet announced. The year one of this Dragon Prince was established on September 14, 2018, followed by year three published on Friday, and year two on February 15, 2019, November 22, 2019.

CAST:

The main cast for season 4 includes characters like:

  • Jack DeSena will play as Callum
  • Paula Burrows as Rayla
  • Jason Simpson will be playing Viren
  • Racquel Belmonte got the role of Claudia
  • Jesse Inocalla as Soren
  • Sasha Rojen plays as Ezran
  • Erik Dellums as Aaravos

STORY PLOT:

The story is about two brothers Callum and Ezran, together with 11 hit-mans. They’re on a search to give the baby dragon prince Zym back. For magic, they battled with the forces of mage Viren, who tried to destroy the monster prince.

From the next season, there was a struggle one of the forces of elves and dragons compared the soldiers of Viren, by the end that the soldiers are laid into creatures by the dark wizards, watching this sone of Viren, and after viewing the shadowy shift in him, Soren defects his dad’s side. Viren attempts to ruin Zym, but the flying capability will is going to be thrown off the cliff by Rayla with himself but saves him. Afterwards, his daughter Claudia rescues Viren.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates on season 4. Meanwhile, Stay tuned on the moscoop for more information.

Also Read:  The Handmaid's Tale Season 4: Premiere Date, Episode Count, and More
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Cast Details And Plot
Rida Samreen

Must Read

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4:Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Want To Know!!

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Netflix is coming up with all the newest season of experience drama show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Lately, Netflix showed the launch of Chilling...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4:Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Want To Know!!

Movies Rahul Kumar -
Kung Fu Panda 4 A DreamWorks Animation manufacturing, Kung Fu Panda, a perfect hero for its audiences is bringing onto its movie, Kung Fu Panda...
Read more

Fleabag Season 3: Will the hit show return again? Read Here All Updates

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Fleabag is a series that took the world by storm as it premiered its first year back in 2016. The next season was relatively...
Read more

“Virgin River Season 2” Is Arriving On Netflix Latest Information Here

TV Show Raman Kumar -
Great news for lovers. Netflix announced the coming of the hit reveals to the Virgin River using its season. Netflix has verified that the...
Read more

Fantastic Beasts 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Want To Know!!

Movies Rahul Kumar -
Fantastic Beasts is Your Harry Potter Franchise Prequel and Spin-off. The movie is Rowling's debut as a screenwriter. The film is made by J.K. Rowling...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.