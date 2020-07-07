DRAGON PRINCE SEASON 4: Latest news on air dates, Cast, Release date, Trailers and all that we know so far

- Advertisement -

The Dragon Prince is a computed animated fantasy series streaming on Netflix. Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond are the creators of the series. It is potentially one of the most-watched anime series on Netflix. The show had 27 episodes comprising three seasons.

RELEASE DATE:

The release date hasn’thasn’t been officially announced yet, as the production work is most likely delayed because of the COVID 19 pandemic as the entire industry is forced to be in a halt.

TRAILER:

There is no official trailer released by Netflix. There is a trailer in the comic con, but that doesn’tdoesn’t yet reveal anything about the show’s plot.

CAST:

In Season 4, the cast will give voice over for the characters. So we will see actors like Jack DeSena as Callum, Sasha Rojen as Ezran, Jason Simpson (as Viren), Paula Burrows (as Rayla), Racquel Belmonte (as Claudia), Jesse Inocalla (as Soren), Erik Dellums (as Aaravo).

STORY PLOT:

The story typically revolves around the continent of Xadia, which is a magical fantasy world. The Sun, Earth, Sky, Ocean, Stars, and Moon are the six elements in which the magic is derived in this fantasy world. The new season will dive deep into the continent of Xadia, and we could see more of this magical world. Also, the resurrection of Viren will add up a whole lot to the plot. There is also a possibility of an epic battle.