Home TV Show DRAGON PRINCE SEASON 4: Latest news on air dates, Cast, Release date,...
TV Show

DRAGON PRINCE SEASON 4: Latest news on air dates, Cast, Release date, Trailers and all that we know so far

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -
The Dragon Prince is a computed animated fantasy series streaming on Netflix. Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond are the creators of the series. It is potentially one of the most-watched anime series on Netflix. The show had 27 episodes comprising three seasons.

RELEASE DATE:

The release date hasn’thasn’t been officially announced yet, as the production work is most likely delayed because of the COVID 19 pandemic as the entire industry is forced to be in a halt.

TRAILER:

There is no official trailer released by Netflix. There is a trailer in the comic con, but that doesn’tdoesn’t yet reveal anything about the show’s plot.

CAST:

In Season 4, the cast will give voice over for the characters. So we will see actors like Jack DeSena as Callum, Sasha Rojen as Ezran, Jason Simpson (as Viren), Paula Burrows (as Rayla), Racquel Belmonte (as Claudia), Jesse Inocalla (as Soren), Erik Dellums (as Aaravo).

 

DRAGON PRINCE SEASON 4
🚑Auto-Freak

STORY PLOT:

The story typically revolves around the continent of Xadia, which is a magical fantasy world. The Sun, Earth, Sky, Ocean, Stars, and Moon are the six elements in which the magic is derived in this fantasy world. The new season will dive deep into the continent of Xadia, and we could see more of this magical world. Also, the resurrection of Viren will add up a whole lot to the plot. There is also a possibility of an epic battle.
Also Read:  Miracle Workers season 2: Release date, cast, plot and lot more
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Alexa and Katie Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Much More
Rida Samreen
I'm an author at moscoop.com. I write all latest news updates on series and movies. My hobbies include Baking, Photography and reading. Follow up my articles and give it a read 🙂

Must Read

Haunting of hill House season 2:Release Date, Cast, Plot And Ultimate Story Here!!

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Directed and Produced by Mike Flanagan, Netflix anthology tv show, Haunting of The Hill House, is based on Shirley Jackson's novel of the identical...
Read more

Star terk discovery season 3:Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Find Out More About The Show Right Here?

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
As every one of the men and women that are in love with the series termed Star Trek, they know the fact that its...
Read more

Mindhunter Season 3:Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Find Out More About The Show Right Here?

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
If your a fan of thriller collection, then you'd have watched Mindhunter. It's an adaptation of the book of the same name. A total...
Read more

Fast And Furious 9: The movie relies on the”Characters” from Gary Scott Thompson.

Movies Rahul Kumar -
Fast and Furious 9 is a forthcoming movie that is American. It is referred to as F9. It's a sequel to 2017's film"The Fate...
Read more

Ozark season 4:Release, Cast, Plot Trailer And Something New You May Know

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
How does it seem like part of a household who had been forced to uproot themselves to Ozark after a money laundering heist goes...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.