Dragon Prince Season 4: interesting facts; interesting cast and characters trailer; release date

On 14th September 2018, Netflix released an anime of its production, and surprisingly it hit the charts well. Although anime was still not much accepted in the TV Series world, cause most of the animes are of Asian production, Dragon Prince collected a lot of love in a short time. And it has it all that you can ask for as if your dreams are made into reality; they’ve magic (checked), dragons (reviewed), loads of mysteries (stamped), love and drama (checked), and along with it comes to the adventure-filled journey.

Release date of Dragon Prince Season 4

Although it was confirmed and accepted by Netflix, the fourth season was about to come out on May 2020, but Covid-19 hit the industry hard. So far, no further information is available on the releasing date, but it’ll probably be here by the first of 2021.

After the first, the second and third seasons came in quick succession, which is on 15th February 2019, and on 22nd November 2019 and people all over the world are anticipating it’s 4th season soon (fingers crossed of course).

The cast of Dragon Prince Season 4

Our favorite couple, who are just new in love, are widely appreciated for their funny but filling chemistry so that their casts are the same as last time, i.e., Jack De Sena will enact as Callum, and Paula Burrows will play Rayla. Sasha Rojen will play as Ezran. Racquel Belmonte and Erik Dellums will perform our dark mage Claudia as Aaravos.

Dragon Prince Season 4 Plot

We’ve seen how this cuddling group struggles to find a way to give the Dragon egg back to the Dragon, and en route to this journey that is filled with mysteries and humorous metaphors which will make you appreciate your life a little bit more. This small team tried to stick together and tackle all the evil. And now with Claudia on their tail, they had to take drastic measures. Callum and Rayla are brought closer and closer by the difficulty they face each time, and their love is so immune and so innocent (bless my soul).

Later on, we see that after the baby has hatched and they’ve gone to the dragon lair. On their return, Ezran was crowned as the king, but at the end of season 3, he was exploited to leave the throne due to all the pressure of the war and its strains. The battle is waging, and our little tribe of Callum, Rayla, and Ezran is back again.