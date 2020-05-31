DRAGON PRINCE SEASON 4: Cast, Release date, Announcement dates, Trailer and everything you need to know so far

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

The Dragon Prince is a computed animated fantasy series streaming on Netflix. Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond are the creators of the series. It is potentially one of the most-watched anime series on Netflix. The show had 27 episodes comprising three seasons. The series is not only popular but also claims high ratings and positive critics with a rating of 8.9/10 on IMDb. After the huge success of Season 3 and cliffhanging moments in the season, the fans are now more eagerly waiting for Season 4.

CAST:

In Season 4, the cast will give voice over for the characters. So we will see actors like Jack DeSena as Callum, Sasha Rojen as Ezran, Jason Simpson (as Viren), Paula Burrows (as Rayla), Racquel Belmonte (as Claudia), Jesse Inocalla (as Soren), Erik Dellums (as Aaravo).

STORY PLOT:

The story typically revolves around the continent of Xadia which is a fantasy magical world. The Sun, Earth, Sky, Ocean, Stars, and Moon are the six elements in which the magic is derived in this fantasy world. The new season will dive deep into the continent of Xadia and we could see more of this magical world. Also, the resurrection of Viren will add up a whole lot to the plot. There is also a possibility of an epic battle.

RELEASE DATE:

The release date hasn’t been officially announced yet as the production work is most likely delayed because of the COVID 19 pandemic as the entire industry is forced to be in a halt.

TRAILER:

There is no official trailer released by Netflix. There is a trailer in the comic con but that doesn’t yet reveal anything about the plot of the show.