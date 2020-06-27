Dragon Prince Season 4 : cast plot release date and previous seasons

Dragon Prince :

Dragon Prince is an American Canadian fantasy compiled animated web series created for Netflix by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. It is a package of drama, adventure, romance produced by Wondersrorm. It till the date has three seasons with a total of twenty-seven episodes i.e., nine chapters in each season. It was first premiered on 14 September 2018. Last season 3 was released on 22 November 2019.

https://youtu.be/i8FPzAW7HZ4

https://youtu.be/xsTLM7gajmQ

It is one of the most beloved series of Netflix with good 8.9/10 ratings on IMDb. With a maximum of positive critics and reviews by the audience.

What about Season4 :

Apparent turnover of previous seasons is very impressive, but fans are expecting next season. Supporters want to know what happens with the Creepy Catterpilar friend. With an intriguing ending on a cliffhanger, the more episodes are the demands of viewers. The production team has also announced two more seasons for this series.

Plot and basic storyline of the series:

The Dragon Prince revolves around the magical land of Xadia. There the magic is derived from Sun, Moon, Stars, Earth, Oceans from centuries humans, dragons, and Elves lived with peace. But humans started using dark occult magic, which was filed by the life essence of magical species Elves. This leads to a rivalry between them. Three kids, the heroes of the script Tarzan, Callum, and Ryla, come together. They go on a venture and adventurous journey with hopes to sort out and prevent the war.

https://moscoop.com/dragon-prince-season-4-interesting-facts-interesting-cast-and-characters-trailer-expected-release-date/17581

tRaIlEr