Dracula Season 2: Expected Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Updates

Dracula Season 1 is a thriller and horror show that was released on the streaming giant Netflix in addition to on HBO from January 1 to January 3, 2020. Season 1 of the series was released in 3 90 minutes parts on the stations that were streaming.

Renewal Status Of The Dracula Season 2

The manufacturers have hinted that they might come up with the second installment of this show although nothing concrete was shared by the makers of the show. The first season of the show was able to entice viewers and received much appreciation.

We can expect the manufacturers to come up with the next installment and the next part would gain an identical amount of fame as that of Season 1. If the rumors are to believed, the makers started the production process of the Second Season of the series and wrapped up the shooting in January 2020 of it.

Expected Release Date Of Dracula Season Two

We’re not even certain of the renewal status of the show. The manufacturers wrapped up shooting Season 2 in January 2020, if we take a look at the rumors surrounding the series. Considering this reality, we can anticipate the makers to release the second installment of the series on the 2020 side or at the beginning of 2021.

Expected Plot Of Dracula Season Two

Season 2 may have many things that would not fail to amaze the crowd. It’s anticipated that the next season would last the story of the season. We saw Dracula feeding on Sister Agatha’s blood, but we know that draculas never die.

Hence we might be in a position to witness the resurrection of Sister Agatha in the next season. It’s also anticipated that a powerful Dracula would not be turned into by Sister Agatha. The next Season might also reveal more details about Dracula’s previous life.

Cast Of Dracula Season 2

We can expect the same celebrities who played their role in the time although nothing official has been revealed regarding the throw of the Season. These include,

Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha

Claes Bang as Count Dracula

John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker

Morfydd Clark as Mina

Jonathan Aris as Captain Sokolov