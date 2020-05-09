Dracula Season 2: Will the Count of Transylvania Be Back With His Horror? Click Here And Know The All Updates

- Advertisement -

Dracula is a Drama series. This series was being aired on BBC One and Netflix.

1 season has been published, and it has three episodes. The initial episode was titled”The Rules of the Beast” and aired on 1st January 2020. The second installment was titled”Blood Vessel” and been aired on 2nd January 2020. The third episode was titled”The Dark Compass” and been aired 3rd January 2020.

This season got a very good response from the audience and critics as well. This season was able to get a 71% rating by Rotten Tomatoes, and critics additionally commented that this season is”A fantastic mixture of horror and comedy, and of course, Dracula holds its heritage, and it’s scaring but still fun.”

What To Expect From Dracula Season 2?

Following the end of season 1’s episode, everyone was far too eager because it left a lot of questions.

We expect that in this season, these questions will be answered whether the Dracula is dead or will probably be back or will reborn.

One thing for certain, this season will be entertaining. Stay tuned for further updates.

Dracula Season 2 Release Date

The 3 episodes of season 1 were being aired on three successive days.

Dracula Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we can expect that there’ll be 2 following the end of season 1.

There hasn’t been any confirmation regarding Dracula season 2, but we can expect that it might release from mid to late 2021.

No confirmation yet, but that’s the best guess we could do.

Main Cast of Dracula Season Two

Some characters are memorable and so are their celebrities. Here, both characters we are talking about are Claes Bang and Dolly Wells. These two were perfect for playing The Count and Zoe/Agatha. Their acting was something to see. These two may return for another season.