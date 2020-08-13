Dracula Season 2: Still controversial !! will it be there ?

- Advertisement -

Recently some months ago Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss return with there latest show. The show inspired by Stoker’s novel. Dracula debut on BBC one and Netflix and it will be fair to say there is no doubt about it’s brilliance . This small show with only one season till now has win many hearts . Fans and audience like it’s portrayal and now the whole world is looking for season 2.

Dracula Season 2 Release date

Though every one liked the show and it has many appreciations . But till now season two of the show is not officially announced. The first season premier on the New season day of 2020. Season one has three episodes . With a chunks of fans feeling that there is something to tell. So , there is no talk about renewal of season 2 yet . If there will be any news regarding it , we will surely update .

Dracula Season 2 Plot

To be very honest, the show does not need a sequel. As the story is quite appropriately concludes . Though some times story steeres away from the novel . Show concludes with Dracula accepting sweet release of death. Now for season two creators have to chose a different plot. There are leaks that this time season will focus on Dracula’s past life.