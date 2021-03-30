Double Risk Of High Blood Pressure In Patients Suffering From Gum Disease, This Is A Big Risk Factor For Heart Disease

If you are suffering from gum disease, the risk of increased blood pressure is double. This claim has been made by researchers from University College London in their research. According to the researchers, research was conducted on 250 people suffering from spinal disease periodontitis. Research revealed that they had increased blood pressure by 2.3 times.

What Is Gum Disease Periodontitis?

Periodontitis is an infection in the gums. In this infection, the risk of weakening teeth increases with bleeding. Researchers say that 14 out of 250 patients suffering from periodontitis were found to have high blood pressure.

The level of how severe gum disease is was seen in patients. Apart from this, blood pressure was measured, a blood test was done. Through the test, it was tested how much C-reactive protein is in the blood. Higher levels of C-reactive protein in the blood indicate increased inflammation in the body. Apart from this, factors like age, gender, BMI, smoking, and physical activity have also been included in the research.

Periodontitis Bacteria Is Dangerous

Researcher Dr. Eva Aguilera says many people do not understand its symptoms when the blood pressure is increased. As a result, the risk of heart disease also increases. Researcher Francesco says that periodontitis bacteria can damage gums. The same bacteria can also cause problems such as high blood pressure by increasing inflammation in the body.

If There Is A Problem With The Gums, Get A BP Check

According to the researchers, our research proves that most people are unaware of their increased blood pressure. Anytime there is a problem with the gums, you must get your blood pressure checked. This allows timely illness to be caught.

According to Publish Research in the journal Hypertension, dental cleaning twice a day keeps most oral problems away.