Dorohedoro Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Detail You Need To Know!!
Dorohedoro Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Detail You Need To Know!!

By- Pristha Mondal
- Advertisement -

The world has enough good heroes and protagonists to go on, but Carmen, he is not your run of the mill, handsome and charming hero who defeats and forgives people. He eats his enemy’s head (Yes, you heard me there, eats them). This ruthless attitude is one of the reasons why Dorohedoro was such a hit on Netflix. Although he’s head is like a Reptile, he lives in the ‘Hole’ with other humans and befriends Nikaido, and the potential chemistry between them is a different thing to watch. So with Nikaido watching his back, they go on a killing spree to cleanse the ‘Hole’ of Sorcerers, who uses humans as Guinea Pigs.

Dorohedoro Season 2 Release Date

The first season began and ended up with a blast, and the bloodshed was a factor that made this dark-fantasy Anime series a new genre and unique. Written by Hiroshi Seko and directed by Yuchiro Hayashi, the first season was aired worldwide on Netflix in the latter part of May 2020. Yukihiro said that the second season would be greenlit if the first season will perform very well. So all that depends on the first season will affect the second one. But judging by the apparent facts and figures, the season one seems to have lit some fires in the Anime community and Netflix too.

Also Read:  Vampire Diaries Season 9: Is It Coming Or Canceled? Details Inside

Although it’s not confirmed yet, even if the second season will come, then it’ll take some time to start on Netflix. So buckle up and cross your fingers if you want more bloodshed and chaos.

Dorohedoro Season 2 Cast

The second season is supposed to comprise of most of the first season casts in it, so our beautiful owner of ‘The Hungry Bug’ Nikaido (voiced by Reina Kondo) will surely be there. And the guy who bankrupts her by eating all the Gyoza and not paying for it, (you guessed it!) Carmen (voiced by Wataru Takagi) will have to be there. The Evil cartel boss En (voiced by Kenyu Horiuchi) might be there. Other possible casts include Shin and Noi by Hoshimasa Hosoya, Yu Kobayashi, and Fujita (expressed by Kengo Takanashi).

Also Read:  MOB PSYCHO 100 SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, PLOT LINE AND LATEST INFORMATION

Dorohedoro Season 2 Plot

Honestly, there isn’t any official note on the plot of the second season. Frankly, it is one of the weirdest, unpredictable, and strange Anime series yet, and (hands down) I wouldn’t dare to predict such a wild plot. Thanks to the original Manga, from where the Anime series began. Until now, only eight volumes of a total of 23 works have been shown in the first season. As per the Manga, a hell lot of Sorcerer-hunting is coming right up your alley, and you can count on it. For more future information, keep in touch.

Also Read:  Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Everything Displayed Here
