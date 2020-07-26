Home Netflix Dollface Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All About this show!!
Dollface is a Hulu’s latest comedy-drama web television series. It is about its never too new to get in connect with your friends and spend time making memories. A show that’s very relatable to girls today and one that speaks in an intimate personal way. The series revolves around a bond of friendship and touches upon predicaments an issues women face.

Dollface Season 2 Release date

Thought Dollface season one recently air on 15 November 2019 on Hulu. So the first season contains a total of 10 episodes. But till now, Hulu has not announced anything regarding the renewal of the show. This is because they seem quite confused with this show. As according to expectations, news regarding Season2 may be witness until late 2020.

Dollface Season 2 Plot

There is no announcement regarding anything of season two. So let’s take a watch on the plot of the show. The story centers Jules; her long term boyfriend dumps her. So in the wake of a sudden breakup, she realizes losing all her close friends as she wants a quiet time with her boyfriend. Now the show reveals her attempts to reconnect with her friends. Work just because she wants to win them back. So the show narrates Jules and her friends’ story of times and life, depicting moments, laughs, and struggles.

