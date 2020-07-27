Doctor Who Season 13: Release date,cast and plot . The longest running how till date!!

Doctor Who is an American science fiction drama which was started in the late 60s. It runs from then the longest-running television show, and still, people love and support it. They have the biggest fan following so far. So tie up your seat belts to take off for another time-traveling journey. Because the franchise is now going to launch season 13 soon.

The release date for Season 13:

The series will so be back to a weekly Sunday evening release date. The thirteenth season will probably be announced after the release of 12 the season. However, season thirteen is in the production phase. It is confirmed that the story will be by Chris Chibnall.

Plot/basic storyline :

The show is an old science fiction in which you can see a doctor who travels through time. That too, in his time machine, the TARDIS. This machine takes him to wherever he wants. The writers Chibnall, Vinay Patel, and Pete McTighe, Maxim Alderton, are already getting better storylines for season 13.

Cast/Artists :

Jodie Whittaker and her Tardis team include Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill along with showrunner Chibnall behind the stage. Sacha Dhawan is a significant addition to season 12.