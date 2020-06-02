Doctor Who Season 13: Cast, plot, release date and everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

One of the impactful series of all time, Doctor Who is back with another season. The show is set for Season 13. Season 12 was very impressive and the audience enjoyed the show thoroughly. Since then they have been waiting for another season. Now the showrunner Chris Chibnall confirmed the return of the series. He also mentioned, “Stories are forming, writers are writing, conversations keep going, plans continue to be hatched.” The show made a drastic change as the lead was taken over by Jodie Whittaker who is the thirteenth doctor.

The plot of Season 13:

Season 12 was very impressive. We found the Doctor, who was prisoned, telling that her entire story was a lie. Also in the finale, the doctor escaped from the Master and reached safely. Later she found that she is teleported and is under the custody of Judoon. Season 12 had a total of 10 episodes.

Regarding Season 13, there is no official announcement about the possible plot. We can expect the return of Ruth Doctor and also the threat from the Master and Time Lord Hybrids which is the part where the fans are more excited. We can also expect the arrival of a new doctor.

The cast of Season 13:

Jodie Whittaker is confirmed to be back in the show. Chris Kimball also mentioned that there will be a lot of new faces and a few old faces. The fans are so excited about the new season as there is a lot to expect. It is also rumoured that Ryan and Graham are leaving the show. BBC hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

Release date and trailer:

The title also has not been revealed yet. The filming is expected to start after September so we get that the first look will be released a little later. The release date has not been announced yet. We are sure that we cannot expect the show in 2020. Season 13 will be streaming on BBC One and HBO Max. The show is also available at Disney+ Hotstar.

There is no official trailer available for now.