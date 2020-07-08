Home Gaming Divinity: Original Sin II: A role-playing video game, is the sequel to...
Divinity: Original Sin II: A role-playing video game, is the sequel to Divinity:

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Original Sin of 2014, and the sixth instalment in the Divinity series. The game developed by Larian Studios. It was initially released for Windows in 2017. The following years witnessed its re-release on different platforms. 
They are published for PlayStation 4. It was in Xbox One in 2018, for macOS in January 2019, and for Nintendo Switch in September 2019. The game has both single-player and multiplayer modes. It can accommodate upto three other players in the multiplayer mode. 
 

Plot

Divinity: Original Sin II follows a different timeline than Divinity: Original Sin. It is set in 1242 AD, centuries after the Original Sin. The plot of the game revolves around the fantasy world Rivellon. Sources (including the player character) rounded up as Source magic has forbidden. 
The game follows five different acts in different geographical areas. Once each act gets completed, the player is prevented to go back to the previous areas. 

 

Divinity: Original Sin II

 

Updated Version

In 2018, the Divinity: Original Sin II remastered in the form of Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition. The updated version consists of modified graphics along with noted performance improvements. It also introduced some new areas along with fights. Besides, a new story and difficulty level added.

 

Rating

The Divinity: Original Sin II received “universal acclaim” according to Metacritic. As per Metacritics’ aggregate score, the PC version received a rating of 93/100. At the same time, the Definitive Edition in PC received 95/100. 
The game garnered a rating of 92/100 for PS4 and XONE, and 93/100 for NS. She was considered to be one of the best role-playing games of all time by several critics. Gamers highly appreciated the plot, complexity and interaction levels. The praise and critical acclaim led to the game’s massive commercial success as well.

