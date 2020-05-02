Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should Know

- Advertisement -

If it comes to Matthew Groening, you already know it is going to be awesome. From The Simpsons into Futurama, Groening was the brains behind each series. Created by Groening, Disenchantment debuted on 17th August 2018. The American fantasy animated sitcom is Groening’s only production to show up on Netflix.

The show revolved around a crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland. It follows the adventures of an alcoholic young princess Bean and her partners Elfo and Luci. With IMDb score them at 7.2/10 and TV.com at 9/10, the show was a success up to now.

The series has managed to rack up fans through time. After two seasons, Disenchantment was renewed for Season 3.

Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date

Season two of Disenchantment published in September 2019. The year’s finale ended with a great deal of suspense. The suspense is the reason why Netflix has revived for one more season. In December 2019, it had been confirmed that season 3 would release in 2020.

Disenchantment Season 3: Plot

It is set in Dreamland. The story is about an alcoholic princess Bean. She’s two partners the candy eating elf, Elfo, Bean’s demon, and Luci. The sitcom is all about the trio and their humorous spin on issues.

Season 1 is about Princess bean marriage to Prince Merkimer and has agitated from the fact. Keep with her humorous adventures and she decides not to get affected by it.

Season 2 based on some prophecies and rescue the kingdom. Bean decides to travel to her homeland when she finds out about a prophecy and rescues you of her friends. She aids the person. We see Dual attempting to take the throne after King Zog is disabled and how the trio tries to sabotage his plan, as the show progresses.

In brief, the plot reflects the dark side of what our society stands. It’s not only about the bad jokes but deep down how the personality develops in the sequence.

Season 3 is expected to continue from where it left, and it is going to be a hell of an adventure to look forward to.

Cast For Season 3

This is how the cast stands so far,

John DiMaggio as King Zog

Tress MacNeille as Queen Ona

Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar

Noel Fielding as Stan

Abbi Jacobson as Bean

Eric Andre as Luci

Nat Faxo as Elfo