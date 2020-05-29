Home TV Show Disenchantment Season 3: Release date, star cast, trailer and plot. All the...
Disenchantment Season 3: Release date, star cast, trailer and plot. All the details you should know as a fan

By- Tejeshwani Singh
There has been a higher demand for Season 3 after the suspenseful end of Disenchantment Season 2. The suspense is the reason Netflix has planned to renew the next season as announced in September 2019.

If you are one of the fans, who wants to know about all the details regarding the show, then make sure to thoroughly read this article.

About the series

Disenchantment, an American fantasy animated sitcom, is created by Matt Groening for Netflix. This animated fantasy series takes place in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland as it follows the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean with her feisty elf companion Elfo and personal demon Luci. The odd trio encounters the likes of ogres, sprites, imps, trolls, and human fools along the way.

To connect to this upcoming series and enjoy every single part of it make sure to watch the previous seasons: Disenchantment Season 1 and Disenchantment Season 2.

So the wait is over!! Here’s all that we know about Disenchantment Season 3.

Disenchantment Season 3 – Release Date

There has been no confirmation about the release date still except for the year 2020. According to the last seasons’ release dates, it is assumed that the season will be released in mid- 2020 probably after the waves of Covid-19 are cooled down.

Disenchantment Season 3 – Cast

The lead protagonist named Princess Bean is played by Abbi Jacobson. Eric Andre has played Luci, the Demon. Elfo is the naive elf companion who happens to like Candy. His role is played by Nat Faxon.

Other characters include John DiMaggio as King Zog, Bean’s father. Tress MacNeille has played the role of Queen Ona, Bean’s stepmother, and Zog’s second mother. The role of Queen Dagmar, Bean’s biological mother, is played by Sharon Horgan. We also find Noel Fielding as Stan, the good-natured royal executioner. He is also the manager of the torture chamber. 

As we all know season 2 ended with a cliffhanger and none of these characters was turned to stone, so we are expecting them to be seen from the very first episode of Season 3.

Disenchantment Season 3- Plot

As the season 2 finale left us with a cliffhanger and lot of suspense, the coming season is expected to be continued and give way to all the suspense. Yet nothing has been confirmed, we will update you as soon as hear from the other end.

Disenchantment Season 3- Trailer

The trailer for season 3 hasn’t been release still, but we will let you know as soon as it is released.

Here’s all you needed to know as a fan. We will let you as soon as we hear about any updates on Disenchantment Season 3.

