Disenchantment Season 3: Plot, cast, release date and all the latest information about the show

This American fantasy sitcom is filled with dark humour and many more reused jokes. The sitcom is suitable for the viewers for the age above 18. Matt Groening’s very first Netflix show is Disenchantment. Though the very first part of season one wasn’t well-received by viewers, the latter part of season one of the show was a huge hit. The most notable appearances of Matt Groening are The Simpsons and Futurama, which are popular and loved by fans globally. The show is available on Netflix.

Matt Groening said, “We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix. Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off.”

About the show:

The show is about an alcoholic princess Bean. The character portrayed by Bean is entirely different from the nature of Princess. The Princess also met up with a lot of misfortunes along with her friends Elfo and Luci. And later, the Princess is expected to marry a prince without her consent. The Princess is entirely different from the Disney princess. The show is more of satire.

The show is set in a medieval fantasy kingdom known as Dreamland. The show is also criticized for its crude humour, which is portrayed in the name of adult comedy. Also, the show doesn’t engage with the genre it is supposed to. Though receiving backlashes, the show is finely popular. The play portrays the current modern society through the main characters. In Season 2, we saw Bean knowing about mystery prophecy. There is also a scientific man in the story.

In Season 3, we can see more of Bean’s adventure.

The cast of the show:

Sharon Horgan plays Abbi Jacobson as Princess Bean, Eric Andre as Luci, Nat Faxon as Elfo, John DiMaggio as King Zog, Tress MacNeille as Bean’s mother and finally Bean’s biological mother.

Release date and trailer:

Disenchantment 2 was released in September 2019, so we can expect Season 3 to be released by September 2020, and the show will last till 2021.

There is no trailer available for now for the upcoming season.