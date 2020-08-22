Home TV Show Disenchantment Season 3 : New Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, And Every...
Disenchantment Season 3 : New Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, And Every Detail You Need to Know !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Disenchantment is an American fantasy animation sitcom , a counterproductive for Netflix. The series is Groening’s only production to appear exclusively on Netflix . He is a creator of The Simpsons , Fulurama for Fox Broadcasting company . Set in the medieval fantasy Kingdom of Dreamland . The series follows the story of Bean , a rebellious and alcoholic princess. She has a personal demon Lucie and a native elf companion Elo. Audience and fans are desperate to know about the future of the show.

Disenchantment Season 3 Release Date :

Fans may delight after hearing that Netflix announces the renewal of the show. Disenchantment initially set to release in September 2020. As many series postpone but till now there is no pushed release date for it. So there’s are expectations that show may release with season 3 soon.

Disenchantment Season 3:Plot

Since season two of the show ends with the murder of the king . And Bean was accused of murdering her father. Season three is very likely to center on the fact thwart the seekers Bean will attempt to clear her name. She will try to rescue her father that is gravelly from their clutches .

 Disenchantment Season 3 Cast

The main cast includes : Abbi Jacobson as voice of Bean, Eric Andre , Mat Faxcon , John DiMaggio , Tress Mac Neille , Matt Berggy , David Herman , Meveric La Marche , Lucy Montgomery.

