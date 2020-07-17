Disenchantment season 3: Netflix release date, Trailer, Announcement, Cast and story plot expected CLICK HERE FOR ALL INFORMATION

- Advertisement -

Disenchantment is all set to return for season 3. It is created by Matt Groening. He has also created Simpsons and Futurama. Just like his other creations, it shows the characters who take their own time to develop and who are goofy and here, and there many light-hearted moments that make us chuckle.

RELEASE DATE:

The suspense is the reason why Netflix has renewed for another season. In December 2019, it was confirmed that season 3 would release sometime in 2020.

TRAILER:

The trailer of Disenchantment season 3 hasn’t released as of now. You can have a recap of season 2. Make sure to stay tuned on the moscoop for all the latest updates.

CAST:

The main cast includes John DiMaggio playing King Zog and Bean’s father. Tress Macneille playing Queen Oona, She is King Zog’s second wife and Bean’s stepmother. Noel Fielding is playing the royal executioner Stan. Sharon Horgan is playing Bean’s biological mother, Queen Dagmar. Abbi Jacobson plays the role of Princess Bean, an alcoholic princess, and who messes in her daily activities, which are a delight to watch and chuckle about it. Eric Andre plays the role of Luci, Bean’s demon. Nat Faxon plays the role of candy eating elfo.

STORY PLOT:

Season 2 centred on some prophecies and saving the kingdom. Bean decides to travel to her homeland when she finds out about a prophecy and saves one of her oldest friends. She also helps the scientific man to escape. As the series progresses, we see Odual trying to take the throne after King Zog is disabled and how the trio tries to sabotage his plan. In a nutshell, the plot portrays the dark side of what our society stands on. It’s not just about the lousy jokes but deep down how the character develops in the series.