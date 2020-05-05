Disenchantment Season 3: What To Expect?Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

- Advertisement -

When it comes to Matthew Groening, you know it’s going to be amazing. From The Simpsons into Futurama, Groening was the brains behind every successful series. Made by Groening, Disenchantment surfaced on 17th August 2018. The American fantasy animated sitcom is Groening’s only real production to show up on Netflix.

The series revolved around a crumbling medieval realm of Dreamland. It follows the adventures of an alcoholic young princess Bean along with her companions Elfo and Luci. With IMDb rating them at 7.2/10 and TV.com in 9/10, the show has been a success up to Now.

Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date

Season 2 of Disenchantment published in September 2019. The finale of the second season ended with a great deal of suspense. The suspense is the reason Netflix has renewed for another season. In December 2019, it had been confirmed that season 3 would launch sometime in 2020.

What To Expect?

The show has managed to portray modern society’s dark side on the screen. And season 3 will probably be keeping up with the trend also. Season 3 is anticipated to pick up after the events of season 2 in. After saving her friend, she learns about the prophecy threatening the kingdom. Dual tries to take the throne leaving him handicapped. Bean is accused of witchcraft and for trying to kill her father.

Details will be seen by season 3 concerning the debt that the household owes to Hell and the prophecy. Bean will try to wipe her title clean from the season and attempt to save her father from the clutches of those seekers.

Cast For Season 3

This is how the cast stands so far,

John DiMaggio as King Zog

Tress MacNeille as Queen Ona

Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar

Noel Fielding as Stan

Abbi Jacobson as Bean

Eric Andre as Luci

Nat Faxo as Elfo