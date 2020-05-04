Home TV Show Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To...
TV Show

Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

By- Ajit Kumar
Once it comes to Matthew Groening, you know it is going to be amazing. By The Simpsons into Futurama, Groening was athe brains behind each series. Made by Groening, Disenchantment surfaced on 17th August 2018. The American dream animated sitcom is Groening’s only real production to show up on Netflix.

The show revolved around a crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland. It follows the experiences of an alcoholic young princess Bean along with her partners Elfo and Luci. With IMDb score them 7.2/10 and TV.com in 9/10, the series was a success up to Now.
The show has managed to stand up lovers through time. Following two seasons, Disenchantment was renewed for Season 3.

Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date

Season two of Disenchantment published in September 2019. The finale of the season finished with a great deal of suspense. The suspense is the reason. In December 2019, it had been verified that season 3 could launch in 2020.

What To Expect?

The series has managed to depict contemporary society’s dark side. And season 3 will probably be keeping up with the trend too. Season 3 is anticipated to pick up following the events of season 2 in. She learns about the prophecy after rescuing her friend. Dual attempts to take the throne leaving him handicapped. Bean is accused of witchcraft and also for attempting to kill her father.

Cast For Season 3

This is how the cast stands so far,

  • John DiMaggio as King Zog
  • Tress MacNeille as Queen Ona
  • Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar
  • Noel Fielding as Stan
  • Abbi Jacobson as Bean
  • Eric Andre as Luci
  • Nat Faxo as Elfo
