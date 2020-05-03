Disenchantment Season 3: The Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates

- Advertisement -

If it comes to Matthew Groening, you know it’s going to be awesome. By The Simpsons to Futurama, Groening was the brains behind every series. Created by Groening, Disenchantment surfaced on 17th August 2018. The American fantasy animated sitcom is Groening’s only real production to show up on Netflix.

The show revolved around a medieval kingdom of Dreamland. It follows the experiences of an alcoholic young princess Bean along with her companions Elfo and Luci. With IMDb score them 7.2/10 and TV.com on 9/10, the show was a success so far.

The series has managed to rack up fans over the years. Following two seasons, Disenchantment was renewed for Season 3.

Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date

Season 2 of Disenchantment published in September 2019. The finale of the second season ended with a great deal of suspense. The suspense is the reason why Netflix has renewed for another season. In December 2019, it had been confirmed that season 3 could release in 2020.

What To Expect?

The show has managed to depict modern society’s dark side on display. And season 3 will be keeping up with the trend as well. Season 3 is anticipated to pick up after the events of season 2 in. She later learns about the prophecy, after rescuing her friend. Dual attempts to take the throne from King Zog, leaving him disabled. Bean is accused of witchcraft and also for trying to kill her father, King Zog.

Season 3 will see details regarding the debt that the family owes to Hell and the prophecy being revealed. Bean will try to wipe her title try to rescue her father and clean in the season.

Cast For Season 3

This is how the cast stands so far,

John DiMaggio as King Zog

Tress MacNeille as Queen Ona

Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar

Noel Fielding as Stan

Abbi Jacobson as Bean

Eric Andre as Luci

Nat Faxo as Elfo