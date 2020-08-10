Dirty Money Season 2: Reviews , Episodes explained And about future of the show !!

- Advertisement -

Dirty Money is a Netflix original Television series which tells stories of corporate corruptions and frauds. The show is full of scams , security frauds , money laundering . Season one with all six one houred episods premier on 26 January 2018. Each episode focuses on one example of corporate corruption and interview with key players in each story. Recently season 2 is in the air from 11 March 2020 on Netflix.

Dirty Money Season 2 (SPOILERS ALERT)

Season 2 is set to be even more explosive then season one. It will take a look inside Jared Kushner’s real estate empire , The Well’s Fego banking scandal. And best part is Malaysia’s IMDB corruption case. So in Season 2 , different episodes detact international tales of money laundering , drug trafficking , environmental pollution . The financial world offers easy access to frauds and cheaters , swindlers . But it takes expertise and knowledge to spot trends of manipulation.

The existing frame work where the person under scrutiny is seen in archival footage. Touting their services on television airtime or at some public q and a on participants . Dirty money is an interesting spate of true crime series both on the platform and beyond. If other series about grisly murders and long gestating unsolved felony cases.

Dirty Money a till centers many Season 2 episodes by showing victims. People who have to suffer because of consequences . In that ubiquity that makes this season two cross section so efficient . It’s episodes tend to function as cleanly as produced .

Till there be any announcement regarding season 3 comes. Just enjoy both the seasons.