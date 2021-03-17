type here...
Dirty Money Season 2 Review It’s A Rich Man’s World Read All Details Here!!

Dirty Money is a Netflix documentary web television series that follows high-profile cases of corporate corruption in the United States. The revealing show, which debuted in January 2018 with its first season, received high praise from critics and was well-received by audiences.

Dirty Money Season 2

Review: Like last season, each episode stands out as a standalone story with its own directorial style, though most adhere to the same set of guidelines. The Trump family is once again in the spotlight, this time in the form of Jared Kushner and his real estate firm, while everything else, including Formosa’s environmentally damaging plastic plants, guardianship misuse, and Wells Fargo’s big scams, is covered in each hour-long episode.

The majority of the episodes are balanced, informative, and well-paced throughout. Every section begins with a broad overview of the case at hand before jumping back in time to see the origins and history of each topic.

Face-to-face interviews and archival footage are combined with diagrams, cartoons, expository text, and everything else to form the series’ heart. This would come as no surprise to anyone who has seen the first episode, but the stylistic variations in each episode make things exciting and special.

Each episode has a decent amount of ingenuity infused into it to keep you coming back for more, whether it’s whizzing past front-page news headlines on a black backdrop or an air-pollution diagram that effortlessly blends with an aerial shot of Point Comfort.

It’s one of the reasons why the show works so well, and the neutral perspective (aside from the episodes where people declined to engage with Netflix’s film crews, of course) helps to provide a balanced perspective amid the overwhelming evidence against them.

Of course, your favorite episodes may differ, but for me, the guardian exploitation and Jared Kushner episodes were the show’s highlights, partly due to the amount of knowledge and emotionally stirring accounts shown in both. It’s difficult to witness elderly men and women losing everything as a result of the power of attorney abuse.

The scenes where a man stands over the ruins of his childhood home or hears a desperate mother of three lose everything due to Kushner’s ruthlessness is especially moving, but these emotionally charged stories appear throughout the show.

