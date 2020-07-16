Home TV Show Dirty Money Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To...
Dirty Money Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know!!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Dirty Money:

Dirty Money is a Netflix original television series that tells stories of corporate corruption. It also includes security fraud and creative accounting. All six one hour episodes of season one were dropped on 26 January 2018 on Netflix. It is produced by Alex Gibney and Oscar-winning cinematographer. Each episode focuses on an example of corporate corruption and interview with key players in each story. Recently season two hit the platform on 11 March 2020.

Dirty Money Season 2 (Spoilers alert):

Season 2 is set to be even more explosive then season one. It will take a look inside Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, The Well’s Fego banking scandal. The most important of Malaysia’s IMDB corruption case. So in season 2, different episodes detail international tales of money laundering, drug trafficking, female abuse. The financial world offers easy access to cheaters and frauds but it takes expert knowledge to spot trends in manipulation. The existing framework where the person under scrutiny is seen in archival footage touting their services on television.

Dirty Money is an interesting contrast to spare of true-crime series both on the platform and beyond. In other series about grisly murders and long-gestating unsolved felony cases allow appeasing on certain fascinating with stories. In that ubiquity that makes this season 2 cross-section so effective. Its episodes tend to function as cleanly produced explainers, recounting chapters. That is from the recent past while nodding to their ramification in the present.

