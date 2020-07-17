Dickinson Season 2: Plot, Cast, Release Date And Everything You Need To Know!!

- Advertisement -

Dickinson is an American web series that revolves around the genre of historical-comedy. It narrates the life of Emily Dickinson, directed by Alena Smith. This series runs on Apple TV+.

The first season aired on November 1, 2019, right after the debut of Apple TV. The series runs for a total of 10 episodes.

The plot takes place during the era of the American poet, Emily Dickinson. It portrays the life of Emily Dickinson. It takes the viewers on a journey through her times, giving them a glimpse of her world. The series explores the shackles of society, family, gender constraints from the perspective of an upcoming budding writer. It is a coming-of-age story that represents the plea of women in those times. It also shows Dickinson’s fight to rise above these societal barriers, getting her voice heard and setting an example for the succeeding generations.

The show received a fair rating of 74% by Rotten Tomatoes with an average point of 6.45/10 based on 62 reviews. Metacritic gave it a score of 66 out of 100 based on 29 critical reviews. The show won different awards and accolades. It got nominated for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards under the category of Outstanding Comedy Series and won the Peabody Award in the Entertainment category. It is the first show from Apple TV+ to win this award.

Dickinson Season 2: Plot

Season 2 of the series will focus on the main character which is the writer’s position on fame. According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director revealed the plot of season 2, which explains the reason behind the posthumous publication of some of the works of the late poet. It also explains why they were written in secret.

It will mainly deal with the effects that attention and fame had on Dickinson. This reflects in many of her poems and how she dealt with this toxic love-hate relationship with popularity. The plot of season 2 will also clarify a lot of doubts about the poet’s life in general.

Dickinson Season 2: Cast

According to reports, two new faces besides the main cast of the show. They are Austin played by Adrian Enscoe, Sue played by Ella Hunt and Lavinia played by Anna Baryshnikov. Finn Jones ( ex Game of Thrones and Iron Fist) will play the character of Samuel Bowles and Pico Alexander will star as Henry “Ship” Shipley. Returning cast members will also include Jane Krakowski starring in the role of the main protagonist and Toby Huss in the role of Edward Dickinson.

Dickinson Season 2: Release Date

The official premiere date for the release of season 2 of the show hasn’t come out yet. According to reports, it is currently in the production process. Before the commencement of Apple TV+ in October 2019, there were talks about the renewal of season 2 of the show. On November 7, Seinfeld confirmed that season 2 is underway and might premiere later this year.