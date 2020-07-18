Diablo 4 Release Date, Gameplay, Plot, Characters, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Diablo is an online game that falls under the genre of role-playing action games. It is quite popular in the gaming community. Diablo has three games in the series, Diablo I, Diablo II and Diablo III. Besides being an online game, it also runs on platforms like Microsoft Windows, Playstation 4, and Xbox One.

The creators of this game released the original gameplay long back on January 3, 1997. The makers released the latest rendition titled Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer on June 27, 2017

Owing to its huge popularity among gamers all over the world since time immemorial, the developers of this game have planned to come out with the fourth rendition of this game. This will be known as Diablo IV.

Diablo 4 Official Release Date

On November 1, 2019, the game developers officially announced the fourth installment of the game at BlizzCon 2019 for PC, Playstation, and Xbox One. However, Blizzard Entertainment, the developer of this game has not yet announced the official release date for Diablo 4. There are some factors that predict that the latest rendition of the game will release in 2021.

Diablo 4 Gameplay

The main gameplay of the Diablo series revolves around procuring stronger weaponry and equipment while defeating potentially stronger enemies. This is a concept that is used to progress through all the quests and stories. The new gameplay will feature re-playable algorithmically generated dungeons and character designs focused on looting are making a return. The new rendition will also include features like an open world, and Player vs Player (PVP) interactions.

Diablo 4 Plot

Diablo 4 focuses on the aftermath of the previous installment which is Diablo III. Like all Diablo games in the series, the main plot is set in the world of Sanctuary where cult members have summoned the series’ main villain who is Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto. The demons and angels have fallen and created an opening for her to establish dominance in the Sanctuary.

Diablo 4 Characters

The main playable character classes will make a comeback in the series like the previous installments. The main character classes are – Barbarian, Sorceress, and Druid. In total there are five character classes with the previous three being the most important ones. Players now can customize their characters based on their personal choices since character appearance is not class-based anymore in the new installment. Mount and abilities can also be customized in this new gameplay of the Diablo series.

Diablo 4 Official Cinematic Trailer

Blizzard Entertainment unveiled the official trailer for Diablo 4 at BlizzCon 2019. You can watch the new trailer of the game over here –

What else should you know about Diablo 4?

The director of the upcoming fourth installment of the Diablo series is Luis Barriga who also directed Diablo III. According to Jesse McCree who is the game designer, the game aesthetic was influenced by the music genre of heavy metal.

Also the game world is open so the players can travel freely between different regions or dungeons as there are no loading screens. Along with this, the player can decide the order in which he wants to complete each region. The new gameplay also provides a hardcore mode.