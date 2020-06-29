Detective Pikachu Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What Should You Know As A Fan?

Undoubtedly, as already announced, the second sequel of the movie Detective Pikachu is finally ready to initialize the making. The film based on animated show pokemon character Pikachu was liked and enjoyed by the viewers after its first movie Detective Pikachu was released. Let us know more about the release date, the plot, and the cast of the film.

RELEASE DATE

The release date is yet to be announced and is kept secret for the time being. However, it is expected to release in 2021 or even be extended to 22.

CAST

The cast list is not officially announced, but Pikachu’s voice of Ryan Reynolds will return. Justice Smith as Tim Goodman, Ken Watanabe, and Kathryn Newton will also back in the second part of the movie.

However, it is unclear to as Mewtwo will return in the sequel or not. Currently, nothing more can be told about the cast.

PLOT

Part 1, i.e., Detective Pikachu, ended with showing the identity crises of Pikachu. He could function due to the essence of Harry, Tims’s father. For Harry to be human again, Pikachu must be dissolved. The sequel is expected to follow the story or bring some twists. However, as the plot has been kept secret, nothing much can be said about the plot. We have to wait for the movie to release.

TRAILER

The trailer of the movie is yet to be released and is expected to take more time.