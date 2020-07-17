Home Movies Detective Pikachu 2: Release Date, Cast And Sweet Story Below Here
Detective Pikachu 2: Release Date, Cast And Sweet Story Below Here

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Legendary Pictures decided to make an action, comedy film Detective Pikachu, a character from the Pokémon franchise. No one could have thought about the success this movie would make. It made a ton of money, winning the hearts of the audience which paved the way for its sequel. 

So, when to expect about the release dates?

As per the reports, the writing of the storyline had already started last year and if the filming commenced this year, then we can expect the sequel at around early 2021.

Expectations from the cast

Till now no announcements are made officially about the cast for the sequel.at this moment we can assume that Justice Smith who played the character of Tim Goodman would be back playing the character of Tim’s father, Harry Goodman.

Detective Pikachu centred on the efforts Tim Goodman made to find his missing father with the help of Pikachu. Only he was able to listen what Pikachu was saying instead of what others were listening (the word “Pika”,” Pika!”), the mystery is solved at the end when he gets to know that his father was fused with Pikachu. 

What could be the plot?

The storyline of the sequel of Detective Pikachu is still a secret but we can assume from the first part that the sequel will continue the adventures of Tim, harry, and Pikachu in the Ryme City. As what the ending of detective Pikachu tells, Pikachu and other Pokémon have become normal. If this continues with the sequel then the fun of watching it would be gone. Also, Nintendo Switch is in the development of the Detective Pikachu 2 video game which can give us some clues about the plot as it gave us the last time.
The first movie Detective Pikachu was a hit throughout the world and we all expect the sequel to be more interesting with a new storyline. 

