Destiny 2: The New Game Future Release Date And Interesting Facts Here!!!

Now that we have the entire list of everything, Destiny 2 is”vaulting,” ie. Deleting from the match with Beyond Light, I find myself pondering.
What are the ethical or potential legal consequences of deleting previously paid-for content from a video game?
I am not coming on”mad” in Bungie here. In truth, I don’t care about most of the things going away from a technical standpoint, I just think this is an intriguing question in the age of video games in 2020, and”evolving worlds” which have to break long-established principles or risk strangling themselves to death.
EXOTIC CATALYSTS;
This is something that we didn’t understand until this most recent upgrade, that while quest exotics (and raid exotics) will exist in some type of new Memorial system in Beyond Light, many exotic catalysts tied to vaulted destinations are being eliminated, possibly until season 13 or 14. Also, we don’t understand in what form they will return. Here is the list:
- Skyburner’s Oath
- Sleeper Simulant*
- Telesto*
- Outbreak Perfected*
- Whisper of the Worm*
- Worldline Zero*
- Bad Juju
- The Huckleberry
- Izanagi’s Burden
- Legend of Acrius
- Polaris Lance
NEW GUARDIAN EXPERIENCE
These changes will affect people seeking to get into Destiny 2 since Osiris’ Red War,” Curse, and Warmind campaigns will be playable.
Bungie is constructing a”new, expanded Guardian origin narrative on the Cosmodrome that will launch alongside Year and will be available to all Guardians to perform ”
The Forsaken and Shadowkeep story campaigns will continue to be available for owners of those expansions.
