DESIGNATED SURVIVOR SEASON 4: RELEASE DATE, NEW CAST, AND LATEST INFORMATION

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Designated Survivor is a political thriller has all ingredients of romance, action, and horror, added with the flavour of conspiracy and allegations. The show was first premiered in September 2016 on the streaming platform ABC. But just like politicians, the show also changed parties as it left the company of ABC and joined hands with the streaming giant Netflix.

CAST:

We can’t have designated survivor without Kiefer Sutherland. Adan Canto(Aaron), Elena Tovar (Isabel) and Anthony Edwards (Mars Harper) will also hopefully return. While we did see Penny(Mckenna Grace) in Season 3.  Agent Wells (Maggie Q) also won’t return due to her death in Season 3.

STORY PLOT:

Season 3 saw Tom go all dirty-politician. Considering that the finale ended on that note, we can expect some more of his internal moral conflict coming soon. We’ll see what Isabel decides to do in the wake of her pregnancy. Isabel and Aaron broke up at the end and what complicates matters, is that they still have to work together as VP/Deputy Chief of Staff.

Season 3 started a conversation about transgenders, AIDS, mugging, immigration and more, and Season 4 will probably keep that up.

RELEASE DATE:

A renewal announcement could come any day now. When renewed, we can probably expect a summer of 2020 release date for the new season.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates on season 4. Stay tuned to moscoop for more information.

Meanwhile, Click on the link below to see the trailer of season 3.

